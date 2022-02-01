 Skip to main content

AT&T To Spin Off Interest In WarnerMedia To Its Shareholders
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 10:18am   Comments
AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) board decided to spin off AT&T's interest in WarnerMedia in connection with the previously announced transaction with Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA). 

  • The transaction, which will spin off 100% of AT&T's interest in WarnerMedia to AT&T's existing shareholders in a pro-rata distribution, followed by the merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery, will likely close in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Related Content: AT&T And Discovery Confirm $43B Media Merger: What You Need To Know
  • Additionally, AT&T's board approved an expected post-close annual dividend of $1.11 per AT&T share or ~$8 billion.
  • AT&T lowered its dividend payout ratio to 40% of cash flow. 
  • AT&T had initially planned to pay a 40% - 43% ratio, or ~$9 billion, Bloomberg reports. Before the deal, AT&T's dividend was $2.08 a share, or ~$15 billion.
  • As previously disclosed, AT&T will receive $43 billion, and AT&T's shareholders will receive stock representing 71% of the new company, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc (WBD). Existing Discovery shareholders will own 29% of the new company.
  • Price Action: T shares traded lower by 4.85% at $24.26 in the market session on the last check Tuesday. DISCA shares traded lower by 1.97% at $27.35.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs spinoffNews Dividends Movers Tech Trading Ideas

