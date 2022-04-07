Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 7, 2022: SDPR S&P 500, Houghton Mifflin, Sunshine Biopharma And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on Benzinga Pro, and the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA: SPY): The market closed on imbalance on Wednesday, with $279 million on the sell-side, and $1.6 billion on the buy-side as the Fed pointed to a reduction in bond holdings at a maximum of $95 billion per month as the central bank raises interest rates.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) plans to kick off the Texas Giga factory today with a "Cyber Rodeo" that is expected to attract up to 15,000 people.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ: HMHC), a learning technology company, completed its sale to private equity investment firm Veritas Capital in a deal valued at $2.8 billion.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADN) shares climbed 79.7% to close at $3.63 on Wednesday. Advent and Hyundai Motor Company entered into a technology assessment, sales, and development agreement.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) has moved 28.65% higher in the last five trading sessions on no news as it seems investors have taken interest in BigBear as a momentum play.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MOBQ) surged 29.6% to close at $2.10 after the company announced it has been selected by A-Nation as its data and programmatic advertising provider.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares rose 12.1% to close at $6.29. Shares jumped 148% on Tuesday after the company announced two of its designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares are trading 0.35% higher in Thursday's premarket session. On Wednesday, the stock was trading at a volume of 12.6 million shares as of 1:30 p.m; This is 3642.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY): Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $6.90 to $8.40 following the company's latest earnings.