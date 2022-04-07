 Skip to main content

Tencent To Bring Down Curtains On Game Streaming Service
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 9:11am   Comments

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) looks to shut down its game streaming service citing a shift in its business strategy, Bloomberg reports.
  • The streaming platform, called Penguin Esports, will terminate all services on June 7 after having already suspended new user registrations and in-app purchases.
  • Tencent looks to compensate users by giving away digital coupons in games like League of Legends, operated by Tencent-owned Riot Games Inc.
  • Tencent made a move more than a year after Beijing blocked it from creating China’s equivalent of Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch through a merger.
  • In 2020, Tencent’s proposed combining investees HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA) and DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) earned a veto from China’s antitrust watchdog. 
  • Tencent looked to fold Penguin Esports, valued at $6 billion, into the newly combined company.
  • Beijing’s regulators had not approved a single gaming title by Tencent or any other game developer since July.
  • Price Action: BILI shares traded lower by 1.57% at $29.55 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

