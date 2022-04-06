 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Should Lyft and DoorDash Merge To Better Compete With Uber? Analyst Pierre Ferragu Thinks So
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 3:29pm   Comments
Share:
Should Lyft and DoorDash Merge To Better Compete With Uber? Analyst Pierre Ferragu Thinks So
  • New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu thinks a merger between Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) and DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) would drive a 30% upside to the combined company's long-term EBITDA.
  • Ferragu says combining the businesses would keep drivers busier, allowing them to make more money while also reducing the cost of finding new customers. 
  • The combination of food delivery and ride-sharing paid off for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Grab Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GRAB). He saw the same hold good for DoorDash and Lyft combo.
  • Ferragu sees the merger as a substantial competitive advantage to attract drivers in a supply-constrained environment. 
  • The timing of demand for mobility and delivery is complimentary, with ride demand highest during commuting hours but food delivery heaviest at lunch and dinnertime.
  • He also sees consumers increasingly take rides and order food from the same platform with increasing loyalty.
  • Ferragu notes that Uber acquired twice as many delivery users from its rides app than its paid channels at 25% of the cost.
  • According to him, multi-platform companies are becoming more profitable and defending market shares better.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 4.76% at $33.30 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by thought-catalog via Unsplash

Latest Ratings for LYFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnHold
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for LYFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LYFT + DASH)

Planes, Trains And Automobiles: Could Uber Create A Super App For Travel?
Here's Why Mizuho Views Uber As Top Pick
34 Public Companies That Made Time's 100 Most Influential For 2022: AMC, Disney, Ford And More
How Is The Market Feeling About DoorDash Inc. Class A Common Stock?
How DoorDash Is Taking On Amazon And Walmart With This Newly Announced Partnership
Markets Rally To Open The Week; Tesla, Atlassian Lead The Nasdaq-100 Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com