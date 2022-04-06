 Skip to main content

'Bring Back Trump!' Says UK Leader Nigel Farage, Pinning Hope On Elon Musk Joining Twitter Board

Navdeep Yadav , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 06, 2022 3:41am   Comments
British broadcaster and former member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage is the latest to join a growing list of people calling out Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to reinstate Donald Trump's Twitter Inc. (​​NYSE: TWTR) account. 

What Happened: Faragein a post on Facebook and Twitter, said Musk joining the Twitter board is the first step in the "right direction."

"Bring back Trump!," he said.

This came after Elon Musk, the new owner of a 9.2% stake in the social media platform, was bombarded with demands from conservatives to unlock former President Donald Trump's Twitter account.

Why Was Trump Banned: Trump was banned from Twitter in January last year, for violating the social media company's policies when he sent out a series of tweets questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden's victory in the Presidential Elections.

Can Musk Get Trump Back: Following a swarm of requests for Musk to get Trump's account unlocked, Twitter implied that it would not allow the former U.S. president to rejoin the social media site.

"Twitter is committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules," the company said in an unattributed statement. "Our policy decisions are not determined by the Board or shareholders, and we have no plans to reverse any policy decisions," the statement added.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Flickr

