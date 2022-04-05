Sabre Partners With eRoam Travel Technology
- Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) has partnered with Business to Business leisure sales platform eRoam Travel Technology to provide leisure segment solution.
- Through the partnership, eRoam will expand Sabre's partner ecosystem by providing an AI-enabled leisure travel platform to Sabre's network.
- The platform enables agencies to create tailor-made packages quickly and efficiently and also identify additional tours and activities.
- "By partnering with leading industry developers such as eRoam, we are able to address our customers' needs, help them to tap into recovery growth and enhance the trust of travelers," said Marcos Pinedo, VP, partner solutions for Sabre Travel Solutions.
- Price Action: SABR shares are trading lower by 4.74% at $11.05 on the last check Tuesday.
