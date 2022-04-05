JPMorgan Remains Bullish On This Chipmaker Despite Slashing Price Target By 15% - Read Why
- JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee lowered the price target on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) to $205 from $240 (39.5% upside) and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst moderated earnings estimates for Qualcomm, primarily led by a change to his QTL revenue estimates and slight moderation in both QCT revenue and margins.
- These changes' net effect leads Chatterjee to forecast earnings estimates above-consensus earnings in fiscal 2023 and 2024, although with modest risk to 2022 consensus.
- Chatterjee previously saw Qualcomm suffer due to the weakness in the smartphone market focused on the low- to mid-end Android market. However, it could fare better than its peer group due to its exposure to the high-end smartphone market, share gains with Android OEMs, and its diversification into non-smartphone markets.
- Qualcomm failed to win Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) as the flagship customer for Qualcomm's first AI data center chip, the AI 100.
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 2.57% at $149.80 in the market on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for QCOM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
