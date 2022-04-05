Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean And Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Are Rising Today

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced that last week was its busiest booking week in history. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) are trading higher in sympathy with Carnival.

Carnival said the week of March 28 to April 3 showed a double-digit increase in bookings from its previous record one-week bookings total.

Carnival also announced it has 22 of its 23 ships back in operation. The final ship is expected to return to service on May 2. Carnival will also add a new ship to its fleet in November.

Carnival is the world's largest cruise ship company, followed by Royal Caribbean and Norwegian.

See Also: 18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

CCL, RCL, NCLH Price Action: At time of publication, Carnival was up 4.61% at $20.65, Royal Caribbean was up 3.57% at $86.40 and Norwegian was up 3.82% at $22.81, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Carnival.