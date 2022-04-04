Ford March US Sales Decline 25%
- Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) reported a 25.6% slump in sales in the U.S. for the month of March.
- The company sold 159,328 units in March versus 214,236 units last year.
- Retail sales declined 30.1% year-over-year.
- The F-series retail orders jumped to 50,000 in March versus 12,000 last year.
- Electric vehicles sales grew 16.9% Y/Y to 13,772 units.
- "While the global semiconductor chip shortage continues to create challenges, we saw improvement in March sales, as in-transit inventory improved 74 percent over February," said Andrew Frick, VP, Sales, Distribution & Trucks.
- Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 0.41% at $16.59 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.