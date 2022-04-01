 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Boeing Shares This Week?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2022 10:32am   Comments
What's Going On With Boeing Shares This Week?

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading slightly higher for the week after pulling back with the broader market on Thursday. The stock was up as much as 5% earlier this week, but it's continuing to trade lower Friday morning.

On Thursday, Boeing announced an order for up to 20 additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters from Dublin-headquartered ASL Aviation Holdings. The agreement consists of 10 firm orders and 10 purchase rights.

Related Link: ASL Orders Up To 20 Additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters

Boeing also announced Thursday that it was awarded a contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency to conduct a Risk Reduction and Feasibility Study of future air surveillance, command and control concepts.

Boeing on Wednesday unveiled a new high-throughput small satellite production, integration and test facility designed for efficiency and rapid delivery timelines. The small satellite production line will be powered by Boeing subsidiary, Millennium Space Systems.

At the beginning of the week, Boeing announced senior leadership changes.

BA 52-Week Range: $167.58 - $260.48

The stock was down 0.15% at $191.22 on Friday at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

