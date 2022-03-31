 Skip to main content

ASL Orders Up To 20 Additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 2:34pm   Comments
  • ASL Aviation Holdings has agreed with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to order up to 20 additional 737-800 Converted Freighters (BCF). The agreement constitutes 10 firm orders and 10 purchase rights. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The order brings ASL's total 737-800BCF orders and commitments with Boeing to 40 aircraft. Boeing will convert the aircraft at approved MRO sites, including STAECO in Jinan, China, and Boeing's London Gatwick MRO facility in the U.K.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.72% at $193.51 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

