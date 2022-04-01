 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 3:36am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
  • U.S. jobs report for March is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 490,000 rise for nonfarm payrolls in March following a 678,000 gain in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to decline to 3.7% from 3.8%.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 9:05 a.m. ET.
  • The final manufacturing PMI for March will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final manufacturing PMI is projected to hold at the 58.5 flash level for March, compared with February's reading of 57.3.
  • The ISM manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index is likely to increase to 59.0 in March from 58.6 in February.
  • Data on construction spending for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Construction spending, which rose 1.3% in January, is expected to increase 0.9% in March.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com