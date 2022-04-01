Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- U.S. jobs report for March is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 490,000 rise for nonfarm payrolls in March following a 678,000 gain in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to decline to 3.7% from 3.8%.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 9:05 a.m. ET.
- The final manufacturing PMI for March will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final manufacturing PMI is projected to hold at the 58.5 flash level for March, compared with February's reading of 57.3.
- The ISM manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index is likely to increase to 59.0 in March from 58.6 in February.
- Data on construction spending for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Construction spending, which rose 1.3% in January, is expected to increase 0.9% in March.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Check out this: Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks
Check out our premarket coverage here .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets