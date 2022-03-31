Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks



Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Cricut

Cricut, earlier during the month, reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. What Cricut Does: Cricut Inc designs and builds a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods.

Invesco

Invesco, during January, reported upbeat quarterly earnings. What Invesco Does: Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (69% of managed assets) and institutional (31%) clients.

