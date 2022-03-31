Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Cricut
- The Trade: Cricut, Inc. CRCT 10% owner Colin Moran acquired a total of 80,000 shares at an average price of $12.51. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1 million.
- What’s Happening: Cricut, earlier during the month, reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- What Cricut Does: Cricut Inc designs and builds a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods.
Invesco
- The Trade: Invesco Ltd. IVZ 10% owner Trian Fund Management Lp acquired a total of 3,529,920 shares at an average price of $23.04. To acquire these shares, it cost around $81.33 million.
- What’s Happening: Invesco, during January, reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- What Invesco Does: Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (69% of managed assets) and institutional (31%) clients.
Aspen Aerogels
- The Trade: Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN 10% owner Koch Industries Inc bought a total of 1,791,986 shares at an average price of $27.90. To acquire these shares, it cost around $50 million.
- What’s Happening: Aspen Aerogels, last month, said Koch Strategic Platforms has agreed to make a $150 million investment in Aspen.
- What Aspen Aerogels Does: Aspen Aerogels Inc is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure, building materials and electric vehicle markets.
