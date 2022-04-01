 Skip to main content

Australia To Send Bushmaster Armored Vehicles To Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

navdeepyadav@benzinga.com , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 1:37am   Comments
Australia To Send Bushmaster Armored Vehicles To Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told local reporters that the country would be sending armoured Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion of the eastern European country, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday.

This came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video appeal, specifically asked the Australian lawmakers for more help in its war against Russia. Zelenskyy, in his virtual speech to MPs and senators in Canberra, said that his country is “undefeatable” against Russia as long as it can count on the support of the global community.

"I am grateful to Australia for its bipartisan support for our defense against invaders. For the help that your state has already given us. In particular, for 70 thousand tons of coal for the needs of our energy. But this is just the beginning. Together we can, and therefore must do more," said President Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel.

“You have very good armoured personal vehicles, Bushmasters, that could help Ukraine substantially, and other pieces of equipment that could strengthen our position in terms of armaments.”

The Australian Defence Force widely used the Bushmaster armoured vehicles over rugged terrain during the Afghanistan conflict.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Morrison has not revealed specific details about the number of armoured vehicles that would be sent to Ukraine or when they would arrive there.

Photo: Courtesy of Eesan1969 via Wikimedia

