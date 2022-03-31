 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This EV Charging Stock Has A Better 6-Month Return Than Tesla, Ford, Nvidia And Apple
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 10:52am   Comments
Share:
This EV Charging Stock Has A Better 6-Month Return Than Tesla, Ford, Nvidia And Apple

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) aims to expedite the adoption of electric vehicles for everyone, and recent traders and investors in the EV charging network provider have been rewarded handsomely.

Since October 2021, EVgo stock’s six-month return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV and tech stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

EVgo owns and operates a direct current fast-charging network in the U.S. Among many EV-related services, the company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access it via publicly available networked chargers. EVgo also provides customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs and charging reservations.

EVgo was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Here's how the returns break down from October 2021 to the present: 

  • Ford is up from $14.16 to $17.27 for a return of 21.96%
  • Apple is up from $142.65 to $177.77 for a return of 24.62%
  • Nvidia is up from $207.42 to $276.90 for a return of 33.50%
  • Tesla is up from $775.22 to $1,093.99 for a return of 41.12%

And finally, EVgo is up from $8.28 to $12.31 for a return of 48.67%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVGO)

EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga's 2022 EV Listmakers Are Accelerating Electrification Efforts Around The Globe
EVgo Bags California Energy Commission Grants For Rideshare Electrification
EVgo Registers 70% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Street View
Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022
How To Attend EVgo Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call
EVgo Expands Advantage Program Partnership With The Save Mart Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Electric Vehicle EVsNews Small Cap Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com