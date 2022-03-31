This EV Charging Stock Has A Better 6-Month Return Than Tesla, Ford, Nvidia And Apple

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) aims to expedite the adoption of electric vehicles for everyone, and recent traders and investors in the EV charging network provider have been rewarded handsomely.

Since October 2021, EVgo stock’s six-month return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV and tech stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

EVgo owns and operates a direct current fast-charging network in the U.S. Among many EV-related services, the company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access it via publicly available networked chargers. EVgo also provides customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs and charging reservations.

EVgo was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Here's how the returns break down from October 2021 to the present:

Ford is up from $14.16 to $17.27 for a return of 21.96%

Apple is up from $142.65 to $177.77 for a return of 24.62%

Nvidia is up from $207.42 to $276.90 for a return of 33.50%

Tesla is up from $775.22 to $1,093.99 for a return of 41.12%

And finally, EVgo is up from $8.28 to $12.31 for a return of 48.67%