 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cal-Maine Foods To Invest $82M For Cage-Free Egg Production Expansion
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 1:58pm   Comments
Share:
Cal-Maine Foods To Invest $82M For Cage-Free Egg Production Expansion
  • Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) said its Board of Directors has approved new capital projects to expand its cage-free egg production capabilities.
  • The company plans to fund the proposed projects for an estimated $82 million through a combination of available cash on hand, investments, and operating cash flow.
  • The projects will include Cal-Maine Foods' locations in Delta, Utah, and Guthrie, Kentucky.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $96.7 million as of February 26, 2022.
  • Cal-Maine Foods is engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and sale of fresh shell eggs.
  • Analyst RatingConsumer Edge Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
  • Price Action: CALM shares are trading higher by 3.91% at $54.00 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CALM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2022
Looking Into Cal-Maine Foods's Return On Capital Employed
Earnings Scheduled For March 29, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Cal-Maine Foods
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com