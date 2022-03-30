Cal-Maine Foods To Invest $82M For Cage-Free Egg Production Expansion
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) said its Board of Directors has approved new capital projects to expand its cage-free egg production capabilities.
- The company plans to fund the proposed projects for an estimated $82 million through a combination of available cash on hand, investments, and operating cash flow.
- The projects will include Cal-Maine Foods' locations in Delta, Utah, and Guthrie, Kentucky.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $96.7 million as of February 26, 2022.
- Cal-Maine Foods is engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and sale of fresh shell eggs.
- Analyst Rating: Consumer Edge Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Price Action: CALM shares are trading higher by 3.91% at $54.00 on the last check Wednesday.
