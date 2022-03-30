 Skip to main content

ElectraMeccanica Appoints Joseph Mitchell As Operations Head
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 12:45pm   Comments
  • ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) has appointed Joseph Mitchell as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective on April 1, 2022.
  • Mitchell most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer at Phoenix Motorcars, a subsidiary of SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI).
  • He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, from Niagara University, and a Masters in Business Administration from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.
  • Price Action: SOLO shares are trading lower by 1.69% at $2.32 on the last check Wednesday.

