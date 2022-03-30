ElectraMeccanica Appoints Joseph Mitchell As Operations Head
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) has appointed Joseph Mitchell as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective on April 1, 2022.
- Mitchell most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer at Phoenix Motorcars, a subsidiary of SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI).
- He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, from Niagara University, and a Masters in Business Administration from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.
- Price Action: SOLO shares are trading lower by 1.69% at $2.32 on the last check Wednesday.
