Russian Oligarch, Ukrainian Peace Negotiators May Have Been Poisoned

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and peace negotiators from Ukraine may have been poisoned during a meeting in Kyiv at the beginning of the month.

What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter, Abromovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators have been showing signs of suspected poisoning.

Abramovich reportedly acted as a mediator during peace talks between Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the meeting, Abramovich and at least two other negotiators showed symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing of the eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands.

See Also: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Russian Billionaire Roman Abramovich

All of those who were present at the meeting and showing symptoms of suspected poisoning afterwards have been medically cleared after conditions improved.

Investigative journalism group Bellingcat said experts who examined the incident concluded that the most likely cause was "poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon."

Photo: Just Click's With A Camera from Flickr.