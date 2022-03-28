 Skip to main content

Russian Oligarch, Ukrainian Peace Negotiators May Have Been Poisoned
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 28, 2022 2:51pm   Comments
Russian Oligarch, Ukrainian Peace Negotiators May Have Been Poisoned

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and peace negotiators from Ukraine may have been poisoned during a meeting in Kyiv at the beginning of the month.

What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter, Abromovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators have been showing signs of suspected poisoning.

Abramovich reportedly acted as a mediator during peace talks between Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the meeting, Abramovich and at least two other negotiators showed symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing of the eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands.

All of those who were present at the meeting and showing symptoms of suspected poisoning afterwards have been medically cleared after conditions improved.

Investigative journalism group Bellingcat said experts who examined the incident concluded that the most likely cause was "poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon."

Photo: Just Click's With A Camera from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

