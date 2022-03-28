Microsoft Security Chief Suggests Mandatory Steps To Secure Metaverse
- Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) new security chief, Charlie Bell, strongly urged to build protection from hackers and criminals in the emerging metaverse.
- Hackers could make genuine-looking avatars making it hard to resist. Bell warned against the possibilities of an avatar of a teller in a virtual bank lobby seeking information or a CEO avatar inviting to a meeting in a malicious virtual conference room.
- The nature of the metaverse offering the possibility of less centralized control of content and users was also a challenge for those looking to protect customers.
- Bell emphasized the importance of companies operating in the metaverse like Microsoft and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to design their new products with security and safety built-in from scratch instead of a trial and error method.
- The software companies will need to work together on interoperability of identities, secure the potential system gaps, multifactor authentication tools.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.66% at $308.73 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.