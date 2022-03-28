 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Security Chief Suggests Mandatory Steps To Secure Metaverse
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Security Chief Suggests Mandatory Steps To Secure Metaverse
  • Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) new security chief, Charlie Bell, strongly urged to build protection from hackers and criminals in the emerging metaverse.
  • Hackers could make genuine-looking avatars making it hard to resist. Bell warned against the possibilities of an avatar of a teller in a virtual bank lobby seeking information or a CEO avatar inviting to a meeting in a malicious virtual conference room.
  • The nature of the metaverse offering the possibility of less centralized control of content and users was also a challenge for those looking to protect customers.
  • Bell emphasized the importance of companies operating in the metaverse like Microsoft and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to design their new products with security and safety built-in from scratch instead of a trial and error method.
  • The software companies will need to work together on interoperability of identities, secure the potential system gaps, multifactor authentication tools.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.66% at $308.73 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Microsoft Ex-Employee Raises Corruption Charges In Middle East, Africa
$100 Invested In Microsoft 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Microsoft Whale Trades For March 28
Shark Tank Investor Kevin O'Leary: 'No Chance We're Going To Be Banning Bitcoin'
Is McDonald's Teasing The Dogecoin Community With This Tweet?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com