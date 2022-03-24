Why Sundial Shares Are Trading Higher After Hours

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session on continued momentum from regular trading hours.

Shares of several cannabis stocks surged higher Thursday afternoon following reports indicating The House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prepare a federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.

The legislation would reportedly remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances.

The continued momentum in after hours may be a result of increased retail trading activity in the name. The stock was a favorite among retail traders during the meme-stock craze last year.

Sundial Growers is engaged in producing and marketing cannabis for the adult-use market.

SNDL 52-Week Range: $0.40 – $1.49

The stock was up 6.55% in after hours at 79 cents at time of publication.

Photo: herbalhemp from Pixabay.