Britain Police Arrests Suspects Behind Okta, Microsoft Hacks
- Britain Police arrested seven people following a series of hacks by the Lapsus$ hacking group, Reuters reports.
- The group targeted significant firms, including Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT)
- The police arrested seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 in connection with the Okta hack.
- None of the seven people detained had been formally charged, pending investigation, Reuters noted.
- Authentication service provider Okta admitted to being hit by hackers affecting some customers.
- Price Action: OKTA shares traded lower by 3.92% at $138.84 on the last check Friday.
