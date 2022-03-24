 Skip to main content

Nvidia, Intel Lead The Nasdaq Higher
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 4:15pm   Comments
U.S. indices finished higher Thursday as investors weighed Thursday’s NATO summit, as well as a decrease in U.S. jobless claims.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.93% to 14,191; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.22% to $359.65
  • The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.43% to 4,520; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.49% to $450.42
  • The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.92% to 11,947; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 1.06% at $347.06

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Thursday.

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq.

Elsewhere On The Street

The U.S. Department of Justice accidentally uploaded a list of clients as part of the ongoing trial of alleged sex trafficker Larry Ray, who is accused of running a decade-long prostitution ring involving a cult of Sarah Lawrence College students… Read More

This week's housing and mortgage industry data is something of a seesaw ride, with mortgage rates, millennial homebuying and the mortgage delinquency rate rising while mortgage applications and a major builder's output did not… Read More

After seeing television ratings fall over the past several years, with a historic low in 2021, the Academy Awards could have a plan to attract movie fans and music lovers to tune into the 2022 broadcast on Sunday, March 27… Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

