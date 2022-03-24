Nvidia, Intel Lead The Nasdaq Higher

U.S. indices finished higher Thursday as investors weighed Thursday’s NATO summit, as well as a decrease in U.S. jobless claims.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.93% to 14,191; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.22% to $359.65

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.22% to $359.65 The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.43% to 4,520; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.49% to $450.42

(NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.49% to $450.42 The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.92% to 11,947; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 1.06% at $347.06

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Thursday.

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq.

