What Does The Sarah Lawrence College Sex Cult List And Wall Street Have In Common?

The U.S. Department of Justice accidentally uploaded a list of clients as part of the ongoing trial of alleged sex trafficker Larry Ray, who is accused of running a decade-long prostitution ring involving a cult of Sarah Lawrence College students.

What Happened? According to the Daily Mail, there are several high-profile names on the list of clients, including:

A top executive at Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)

(NYSE: GPS) A former New York State Supreme Court judge

A famous architect

An investment executive tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking ring

A hedge fund manager with a New York museum named after him

A Washington, D.C. lobbyist

An international diamond dealer

An executive at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Related Link: 2 Private Caribbean Islands Of Jeffrey Epstein Are Said To Be On Sale For $125M

Why It's Important: Disclosures from Jeffrey Epstein's "black book" rattled Wall Street in 2019 when it included a number of high-profile names, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Britain's Prince Andrew and former Prime Minister Tony Blair and media giant Rupert Murdoch. The new list from the Ray trial once again reportedly contains some powerful names in the world of Wall Street.

The government uploaded the list of names compiled by former Sarah Lawrence student Claudia Drury, who was a victim of the Ray cult. The evidence was meant to be sealed from the public, but the DoJ later admitted it was inadvertently uploaded to a public folder.

"This file was inadvertently loaded to the U.S. v. Ray file share. Please do not reproduce, share, or use this exhibit in any way, if you have downloaded this file, please delete it," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Benzinga's Take: Wall Street's reputation is already far from squeaky clean, and ties to the Sarah Lawrence sex cult aren't doing it any favors. However, the stocks of the companies whose executives were named aren't moving much on Thursday, and it seems likely at this point the scandal will have a limited impact on the market.

Photos: Kari Shea and Chris Li on Unsplash