The Oscars Are Bringing In Big Acts With Beyoncé And 'Encanto' Performances: Will It Increase Viewership?

After seeing television ratings fall over the past several years, with a historic low in 2021, the Academy Awards could have a plan to attract movie fans and music lovers to tune into the 2022 broadcast on Sunday, March 27.

What Happened: The Oscars are scheduled to feature musical numbers by Beyoncé and a performance of the No. 1 hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from "Encanto." Both performances could help attract a larger audience.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which became the second No. 1 song from a Walt Disney Co DIS movie, is an interesting choice for the show because it wasn't nominated for best original song — the movie's “Dos Oruguitas” was — and that has caused some controversy.

But producers of the show approved a live performance of the more popular song, and according to Deadline, Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas" from the movie. The animated movie songs coming to life on stage could be a draw for children and adults.

Along with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” another performance garnering plenty of attention is one from Beyoncé.

She has been confirmed as a performer and Variety previously reported the singer could perform “Be Alive” from the movie "King Richard" at a tennis court in Compton, California, symbolic as the place where Serena Williams and Venus Williams learned how to play the sport. The movie is about the Williams sisters and their father Richard Williams.

The satellite performance could also feature Will Smith, who stars as Richard Williams, according to the report. Smith has also been nominated in the best actor category.

Beyoncé has been known to be secretive about performances and the mysterious nature of how the song will be presented could also get viewers to tune in. Beyonce has previously performed at the 2005, 2007 and 2009 Oscars.

Why It’s Important: “Encanto” is a massive hit for Disney with the movie’s release on Disney+ bringing more fans to the movie after mediocre box office returns in theaters.

The best original song category has been one of the most talked-about and could set several milestones.

“Dos Oruguitas” is up against songs from Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Van Morrison, Billie Eilish and Diane Warren. Eilish, nominated for “No Time to Die,” could become the youngest winner in category history at age 20. She will perform with her brother Finneas on the show.

Warren, who has been previously nominated 12 times in this category and had no wins, was nominated for the 13th time for "Somehow You Do," from "Four Good Days," which will be performed by Reba McEntire. Morrison won't be able to perform "Down to Joy" from Belfast.

A win for “Dos Oruguitas” would mark an Academy Award win for Lin-Manuel Miranda and vault him into the rare category of EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) award winners.

Last year’s Academy Awards were down 58% year-over-year in viewers and down 64% in the key adult 18-49 demographic. No musical performances were part of the 2021 Academy Awards telecast, as they were instead aired ahead of the ceremony.

Despite the lower ratings, ABC sold out advertising for the telecast bringing in an estimated $129 million.

With performances of a No. 1 song and from the legendary Beyoncé, ABC could have an even easier time selling commercials for the 2022 telecast and could charge more.

Photo: Kevin Oliver via Flickr Creative Commons