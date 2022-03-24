 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Analysts Reacted To Google's Pact With Spotify
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Read How Analysts Reacted To Google's Pact With Spotify
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google decided to allow Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) and other app developers to offer users an alternative third-party payment option alongside Google Play's option.
  • KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson saw the move as a win for digital content providers. 
  • He viewed alternative payment options as a happy compromise that calmed regulators and large developers without sacrificing Google Play Store revenue or trust and safety. 
  • Patterson considers this as a general positive for Spotify, an event that reduced EBITDA risk toward Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH), and a call option for Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL).
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black sees the move reducing friction for potential new Spotify subscribers and driving incremental subscription adds given the more seamless customer onboarding experience. 
  • Faster subscriber growth for Spotify was also positive for Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) and Universal Music Group NV (OTC: UMGNF).
  • JPMorgan called out the move as positive for Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) and Match.
  • Benchmark saw the move benefitting margins.
  • Price Action: SPOT shares traded lower by 3.06% at $144.02 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for GOOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2022JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Analyzing Google - Class A's Short Interest
Spotify And Google? Why SPOT Shares Are Rising After Hours
4 Internet Stocks To Buy On The Dip
These Could Be The Next Big Search Categories Driving Growth For Google
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Google
YouTube Takes On Streaming, TV With Expanded Selection Of Free Programming
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com