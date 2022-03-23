What's Driving Nikola Shares Higher After Hours?

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports truck production started this week.

Commercial truck production was originally slated to start by the end of the second quarter, but reports indicate that Nikola began production this week.

According to an Form 8-K filing with the SEC showing the presentation for the company's analyst day, Nikola expects to start producing charging solutions in Europe in 2023 and has plans for service support in Canada after 2024.

Nikola is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.

NKLA 52-Week Range: $6.41 - $19.52

Nikola shares were up 4.6% in after hours trading at $9.56 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Nikola.