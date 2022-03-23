 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Driving Nikola Shares Higher After Hours?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2022 5:27pm   Comments
Share:
What's Driving Nikola Shares Higher After Hours?

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports truck production started this week.

Commercial truck production was originally slated to start by the end of the second quarter, but reports indicate that Nikola began production this week.

According to an Form 8-K filing with the SEC showing the presentation for the company's analyst day, Nikola expects to start producing charging solutions in Europe in 2023 and has plans for service support in Canada after 2024.

Nikola is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.

See Also: Why Traeger Shares Are Getting Burned After Hours

NKLA 52-Week Range: $6.41 - $19.52

Nikola shares were up 4.6% in after hours trading at $9.56 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Nikola.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKLA)

Alta Expands Nikola Dealer Network To Arizona
Peering Into Nikola Corporation - Common Stock's Recent Short Interest
Benzinga Launches March Madness Stock Competition: What Companies Are The No. 1 Seeds And The Top Matchups?
Looking Into Nikola Corporation - Common Stock's Recent Short Interest
EV Week In Review: Tesla Bets Big On China, Lucid Hit With Recall Woes, Li Auto Surprises With Quarterly Profit, Ford Puts to Rest Spin-off Talks And More
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com