Why Traeger Shares Are Getting Burned After Hours

Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported earnings results.

Traeger said fourth-quarter revenue increased 30.8% year-over-year to $174.9 million, which beat the $157.19 million estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, but net loss came in at 29 cents per share, which was worse than a net loss of 3 cents per share year-over-year.

Traeger designs, sources, sells and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills sold to retailers, distributors and direct to consumers.

COOK 52-Week Range: $8.18 - $32.59

Traeger shares are down 15.9% in after hours trading at $7.40 at press time.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.