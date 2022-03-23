 Skip to main content

Markets Fall Amid Rising Oil Prices
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 4:09pm   Comments
Markets Fall Amid Rising Oil Prices

U.S. indices finished lower Wednesday as investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve tapering outlook, inflation concerns and the Russia-Ukraine war. Oil prices have also gained, which has pressured economic sentiment.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.95% to 14,108; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.97% to $356.96
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.23% to 4,456; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.29% to $443.80
  • The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 1.24% to 11,839; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 1.36% at $343.41

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) and Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) were among the top gainers for the SPY Wednesday.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL), ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) and Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted a week back that he's working on the EV maker's "Master Plan part 3," and subsequently shared some sketchy details about what could go into the plan… Read More

The difference between the yield on 10-year and two-year U.S. Treasury bonds has dropped below 0.2% and is now at its lowest level since March 2020. Unfortunately, a flattening or negative yield curve can be a very negative indicator for the economy… Read More

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) has gained significantly since 2022 began. The coin has appreciated 34.6% since the year began while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has fallen 21.33%... Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

