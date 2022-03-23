Markets Fall Amid Rising Oil Prices

U.S. indices finished lower Wednesday as investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve tapering outlook, inflation concerns and the Russia-Ukraine war. Oil prices have also gained, which has pressured economic sentiment.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.95% to 14,108; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.97% to $356.96

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.97% to $356.96 The S&P 500 traded lower by 1.23% to 4,456; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.29% to $443.80

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.29% to $443.80 The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 1.24% to 11,839; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 1.36% at $343.41

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) and Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) were among the top gainers for the SPY Wednesday.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL), ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) and Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

