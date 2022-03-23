Here's How Much $100 Invested in Ethereum Classic (ETC) Right Now Would Be Worth If It Rediscovers All-Time High

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 23, 2022 11:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's How Much $100 Invested in Ethereum Classic (ETC) Right Now Would Be Worth If It Rediscovers All-Time High

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) inherited the original Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain after a hard fork in July 2016. The cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $6.3 billion and is the 27th largest coin by that metric.

ETC has gained significantly since 2022 began. The coin has appreciated 34.6% since the year began while ETH has fallen 21.33% and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has lost 11.4% of its value in the same period.

Even so, ETC is trading 73.6% lower than the all-time high of $176.16 it touched on May 6, 2021. 

See Also: Ethereum Vs Ethereum Classic

The Investment: If an investor buys $100 worth of ETC today at the press-time price of $46.92, here’s how much they stand to gain should ETC regain its all-time high levels.

Date Of Purchase/Listing Amount Invested Purchase Price Coins Obtained Worth If ETC Hits ATH Again Percentage Change
March 23, 2022 $100 $46.92 2.131287298 $375.45 275.45%

As is apparent, a significant upside of 275.45% is possible from the current ETC price levels to all-time highs. 

What’s Going On With Ethereum Classic? Exuberance surrounding mining is leading to the current spike in the coin. The project linked to ETC said earlier that it is “well-positioned” to absorb much of the abandoned Etash hash rate. 

The comments come in the wake of Ethereum Foundation’s planned migration of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to a proof-of-stake consensus.

ETC, sometimes perceived as a cheaper play, has gained in the past alongside the pricier ETH.

Read Next: Bitcoin Lookalikes Are Soaring This Week: What's Going On?

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Education Markets General

Related Articles

'No Idea Why Dogecoin Market Is $36B:' BofA Analyst Slams Meme Coin, Says It Has No Use Case

'No Idea Why Dogecoin Market Is $36B:' BofA Analyst Slams Meme Coin, Says It Has No Use Case

BofA Securities head of cryptocurrency and digital assets Alkesh Shah said he has “no idea” why Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has a market value of $36 billion. read more
Why You Won't Be Able To Pay With Bitcoin Or Dogecoin In Thailand From Next Month

Why You Won't Be Able To Pay With Bitcoin Or Dogecoin In Thailand From Next Month

Thailand will not allow the use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) for pay read more
Robinhood's New Cash Card Will Invest Your 'Spare Change' In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin

Robinhood's New Cash Card Will Invest Your 'Spare Change' In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin

A new debit card from Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) will round up the “spare change” from daily purchases and invest it in cryptocurrency. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Brush Away US Rate Hike Concerns: Is There Still A Factor Weighing Them Down?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Brush Away US Rate Hike Concerns: Is There Still A Factor Weighing Them Down?

Most major coins were trading in the green on Tuesday evening at press time, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 4.5% to $1.9 trillion. read more