 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Tesla Analyst Thinks This 'One Really Big Item' Could Be Part Of Master Plan Part 3
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:38pm   Comments
Share:
Why This Tesla Analyst Thinks This 'One Really Big Item' Could Be Part Of Master Plan Part 3

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted a week back that he's working on the EV maker's "Master Plan part 3," and subsequently shared some sketchy details about what could go into the plan.

The Tesla Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has an Overweight rating and $1,300 price target on Tesla.

The Tesla Thesis: An energy grid is "one really big item" Tesla should be focusing on, as the events of the past month has reinforced the concept that "energy security = national security," Jonas said in the note.

The analyst made the case for an electric grid, even if Tesla isn't explicitly including it in the plan. The U.S. electric grid, in its current state, is not yet ready for mass EV adoption, the analyst added.

"Tesla is uniquely positioned to accelerate necessary re-architecting of the US grid including making the entire vehicle population (or ‘parc') an essential ingredient of the distributed energy ecosystem," the analyst emphasized.

Related Link: Could Giga Berlin Opening Jump-Start Tesla's Market Share in Europe?

Assuming 100% of the 250 million light vehicles on the road in the U.S. were EVs, consuming 80 kilowatt-hours of usable storage per vehicle, the total storage potential would be 20 terawatt-hours, Jonas estimates. U.S. energy consumption was 3.7 Twh in 2020, the analyst noted. This implies that the cars, at least in theory, would store an equivalent of about 2 full days of U.S. electricity demand, he added.

"Including the car in this mobile, connected/crowdsourced, distributed grid could have a profound impact on the future of energy architecture, renewables, economics, and business model," the analyst said.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if a vehicle-to-grid/bi-directional charging capability is made a requirement for all vehicle sales at some point in the future, Jonas said.

TSLA Price Action: At press time, Tesla shares were rallying 0.38% to $997.78.

Photo: Courtesy of John K Thorne on Flickr

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Daiwa CapitalUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Tesla's Global Market Share Is Up 140% In 2022: Where Do Other Automakers Stand?
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 23, 2022: GameStop, Koss, Tesla And More
How Ethical Is The EV Industry's Supply Chain? Here's How This Company Aims To Shift The Mineral Supply Closer To Home
Are Virtual Coins And Crypto Like Bitcoin The Future of Online Payment?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adam Jonas electric vehicles Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com