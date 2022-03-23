 Skip to main content

Nvidia Weighs Intel As Chip Making Foundry
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 4:01pm   Comments
  • NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) looked to explore Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) as a foundry for making its chips, Reuters reports citing CEO Jensen Huang. 
  • “They’re interested in us using their foundries. We’re very interested in exploring it,” Huang said. However, foundry discussions take a long time as it’s about integrating supply chains and not like “buying milk.”
  • In 2021, Intel decided to expand its business into making chips that others design.
  • Presently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) manufactures the bulk of Nvidia chips.
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) now aspires for Arm Ltd IPO after its deal with Nvidia fell flat following global regulatory flak.
  • Price Action: INTC shares closed lower by 0.25% at $48.27 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

