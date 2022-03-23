Nvidia Weighs Intel As Chip Making Foundry
- NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) looked to explore Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) as a foundry for making its chips, Reuters reports citing CEO Jensen Huang.
- “They’re interested in us using their foundries. We’re very interested in exploring it,” Huang said. However, foundry discussions take a long time as it’s about integrating supply chains and not like “buying milk.”
- In 2021, Intel decided to expand its business into making chips that others design.
- Presently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) manufactures the bulk of Nvidia chips.
- SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) now aspires for Arm Ltd IPO after its deal with Nvidia fell flat following global regulatory flak.
- Price Action: INTC shares closed lower by 0.25% at $48.27 on the last check Wednesday.
