Toyota Stock Gains On New Buyback Plan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 9:29am   Comments
Toyota Stock Gains On New Buyback Plan
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TMBoard of Directors has authorized ¥100 billion to repurchase up to 80 million shares, representing 0.58% of issued shares, excluding treasury stock.
  • The shares buyback plan will commence on March 24, 2022, and is valid until May 10, 2022.
  • The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it is adopting the program to promote capital efficiency.
  • Toyota held ¥5.8 trillion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 2.42% at $177.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

