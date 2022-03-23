Toyota Stock Gains On New Buyback Plan
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) Board of Directors has authorized ¥100 billion to repurchase up to 80 million shares, representing 0.58% of issued shares, excluding treasury stock.
- The shares buyback plan will commence on March 24, 2022, and is valid until May 10, 2022.
- The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it is adopting the program to promote capital efficiency.
- Toyota held ¥5.8 trillion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 2.42% at $177.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
