Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After January's annual rate of 801,000 unit sales, analysts expect February’s rate at 810,000.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Check out this: Alphabet And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
Check out our premarket coverage here .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets