 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delta Inks New Sustainable Aviation Fuel Agreement With Gevo
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
Delta Inks New Sustainable Aviation Fuel Agreement With Gevo
  • Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) has signed a "take-or-pay" agreement with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to supply 75 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) per year for seven years.
  • Gevo estimates the agreement should generate ~$2.8 billion of revenue, inclusive of the value from environmental benefits, for the company over the seven-year term.
  • This agreement replaces the existing agreement signed with Delta in 2019 to purchase 10 million gallons per year.
  • "We expect production from our first Net-Zero plant to begin in 2025. To meet the demand that we now have under contract, we need to develop and build more than one Net-Zero plant," commented Patrick R. Gruber, Ph.D., Gevo's CEO.
  • Also Read: Boeing In Talks With Delta On Landmark Order: Reuters
  • Price Action: DAL shares are trading higher by 2.78% at $37.09 and GEVO higher by 2.18% at $4.69 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL + GEVO)

43 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Here's Why Gevo Inc Shares Are Rising
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Nasdaq Surges Over 1%
Delta Air Lines Whale Trades For March 18
All The Stocks That Moved Friday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
Boeing In Talks With Delta On Landmark Order: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com