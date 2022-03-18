 Skip to main content

Boeing In Talks With Delta On Landmark Order: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 9:46am   Comments
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is nearing a deal to receive an order from Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) for up to 100 of its 737 MAX 10 jets, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The report added that if the deal goes through, this would be the first order from Delta for Boeing's single-aisle airplane family and the first significant Boeing order for the carrier in a decade.
  • Delta is reshaping its fleet in anticipation of a swift recovery from the pandemic.
  • Boeing and Delta are working on details of an order that could consist of 100 aircraft, many or all of which could involve the largest variant, the 737 MAX 10, the report said, noting two people familiar with the matter.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.93% at $191.92, and DAL lower by 0.44% at $36.99 on the last check Friday.

