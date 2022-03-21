Apple's Latest iPad Air Has Users Complaining About 'Hollow' And 'Creaky' Feeling — Is It 'Bendgate' 2.0?

Some users of Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPad Air 2022 are less than pleased with the aluminum chassis of the device, which they say is creating a "hollow feeling" when held in their hands.

What happened: A Reddit user, “u/mezzox33142,” who had bought two of the latest iPads posted on r/Apple that their unibody quality was worse than the 2020 model.

“The aluminum backplate is a lot thinner than on the iPad 4 which I also have. You can almost feel the battery through the plate when you hold the device,” the user wrote.

“Both iPads have the same feeling and are making creaking noises when you hold them. This did not happen on the iPad Air 4.”

Why It Matters: The post by u/mezzox33142 was upvoted 939 times and attracted 344 comments.

“It’s just apple being apple. Aluminum prices are through the roof right now. They almost doubled since last year so [that's] the reason I bet,” said u/mezzox33142 in the thread.

“I’ve heard complaints about creaking in the body. Me personally I’ve felt some strange creaks where your hands rest while typing, particularly if you happen to grab the machine by a corner to move it around,” a user with the handle u/eggydrums115 said.

Apple announced the new iPad Air with an M1 chip at its “Peek Performance” event earlier this month. The company started taking orders for the device on March 18, with Wi-Fi models starting at $599.

In 2014, Apple was hit by the infamous “bendgate” problem after the newly launched iPhone 6s was reported by some users to be rather pliable.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares closed 0.85% higher at $165.38 in the regular session and fell 0.2% in the after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Apple