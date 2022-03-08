Apple's 'Peek Performance' Reveals: iPhone SE, Versatile iPad Air, Powerful Chip, Mac Studio, MLB And More

Apple, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) "Peek Performance" launch event played in line with expectations. Cupertino's announcements haven't excited investors, as reflected by the pullback in shares amid the event.

Here are all the products announced by Apple at the event:

iPhone SE With A15 Bionic Processors: Apple announced the third-generation iPhone SE, priced at $429. It will be powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the same chip present in the iPhone 13. The A15 Bionic has 6-core CPI, with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, making the iPhone SE up to 1.8 times faster than the iPhone 8.

The 16-core neural engine in the iPhone SE is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling faster machine learning computation.

It is 5G-enabled, facilitating faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps, among other things.

The new iPhone SE comes in three colors – midnight, starlight and red, and is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models.

Customers can preorder beginning on Friday, and deliveries will start March 18.

"Overall, with the A15 chip this smartphone will be the fastest and most powerful phone at these price points by a wide margin," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note.

The analyst expects about 30 million+ sales volume for the phone.

M1 Ultra Chips: Joining the family of Apple silicon would be the M1 Ultra. The company said the new system-on-chip consists of 114 billion transistors, the most ever in a personal computer chip. The M1 Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB of high-bandwidth, low-latency unified memory that can be accessed by the 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine, the company said.

"By connecting two M1 Max die with our UltraFusion packaging architecture, we're able to scale Apple silicon to unprecedented new heights," said Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies.

Ives sees the new chip as a staggering technology achievement that would challenge chip companies such as Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Mac Studio, Studio Display: Apple unveiled the Mac Studio as well as Studio Display, a new Mac desktop and display.

The Mac Studio will be powered by M1 Max and M1 Ultra. With Mac Studio, users can render massive 3D environments and play back 18 streams of ProRes video. Apple claims that it will be faster than even the top-end Mac Pro.

It has an SD card slot and two Thunderbolt 4 ports in the front and four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10 Gbps ethernet port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port and a pro audio jack port in the rear.

The Studio Display, while complementing to Mac Studio, can pair with any Mac. It boasts of a 27-inch 5K retina display, 12MP ultra-wide camera with center stage and a high-fidelity, six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

"Mac Studio and Studio Display will provide creative pros the flexibility to build the studio of their dreams and take their creativity to new levels," the company said.

Both Mac Studio and Studio Display are available for preordering from Tuesday and will be made available to customers, beginning March 18. Pricing for Mac Studio starts at $1,999 and the one with the MI Ultra chip is priced at $3,999, while Studio Display is priced at $1,599.

Powerful, Versatile iPad Air: Apple also announced the new iPad Air, with in-house M1 chip. It features an ultrawide front camera with center stage, a USB-C port with up to two times faster transfer speeds, and "blazing-fast" 5G on cellular models.

"Advanced cameras and compatibility with the latest accessories enable users, including content creators, gamers, and students, to push the boundaries of creativity, productivity, and self-expression," Apple said.

The new iPad Air is available for ordering, beginning Friday, and will be in stores beginning March 18.

Wi-Fi models of the iPad Air are available with a starting price of $599 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $749. The new iPad Air, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and blue finishes.

Other Announcements: Apple also announced that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 will be available in two new colors, namely alpine green and green. The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 will be available for preorder Friday, with availability starting March 18.

Apple said "Friday Night Baseball," featuring two Major League Baseball games, with live pre- and post-game shows, will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ as soon as the regular season begins.

Additionally, "MLB Big Inning," a live show featuring highlights and look-ins, will be airing every weeknight during the regular season.

Baseball fans in the US and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content, the company added.

Apple shares were down 1.17% on Tuesday, closing at $157.44.