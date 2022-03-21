 Skip to main content

US Banks Suffer As IPO Pipeline Dries Up Due to Volatile Markets: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 7:21am   Comments
US Banks Suffer As IPO Pipeline Dries Up Due to Volatile Markets: FT
  • The leading U.S. investment banks Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) took a $4.6 billion revenue hit from the IPO freeze due to the recent market volatility, the Financial Times reports.
  • There was not a single IPO between February 17 and March 14 in a year that expected Reddit, Instacart, and Stripe to launch their IPOs.
  • Only PE firm TPG raised over $250 million in an IPO in 2022 versus 43 in the first 13 weeks of 2021, excluding SPACs
  • FT reports the banks generated a cumulative $645 million from equity capital market fees, year to date in 2022 compared with $5.3 billion YTD in 2021. 
  • Industry-wide ECM fees plunged over 75% year on year at $2.7 billion, beating expectations. 
  • The rising interest rate expectations, market volatility caused by the war in Ukraine, and dismal post-listing performances by multiple highest-profile listings, like EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN), played a crucial role behind the IPO freeze, FT noted.
  • Price Action: MS shares closed higher by 1.05% at $94.85 on Friday.
  • Photo by nattanan23 via Pixaby

Posted-In: BriefsNews Top Stories Tech Media

