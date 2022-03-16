 Skip to main content

Alibaba Hunts For New SCMP Chief As It Devotes Former Chief To NFT Spinoff
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 11:51am   Comments
Alibaba Hunts For New SCMP Chief As It Devotes Former Chief To NFT Spinoff
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) owned South China Morning Post is on a CEO hunt, Bloomberg reports.
  • The move coincided with Alibaba weighing options for media assets, including SCMP.
  • Alibaba dedicated SCMP chief Gary Liu to running a spinoff to turn artwork into non-fungible tokens.
  • Also Read: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know
  • Liu will run SCMP pending the appointment of a new chief.
  • Bauhinia Culture (Hong Kong) Holdings Ltd had expressed interest in acquiring SCMP, while Alibaba clarified that it did not look to sell its most vital media property.
  • In 2021, China’s top economic planner proposed to bar private capital from news operations following Alibaba’s controversial handling of a scandal involving one of its executives.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 24.3% at $95.42 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

