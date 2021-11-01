 Skip to main content

Apple Working On iPhone Features To Detect Car Accidents: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 10:49am   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) aims to launch a product feature called "crash detection" for iPhones and Apple Watches in 2022, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Crash detection uses data from sensors built into Apple devices, including the accelerometer, to detect car accidents as they occur, for instance, by measuring a sudden spike in gravity, or "g," forces on impact.
  • Apple's latest iPhone operating system can evaluate the walking steadiness of users.
  • Apple products have already detected over 10 million suspected vehicle impacts, of which over 50,000 included a call to 911.
  • Apple was testing the crash-detection feature in 2020 by collecting data shared anonymously from iPhone and Apple Watch users.
  • Apple used the 911 call data to improve the accuracy of its crash-detection algorithm.
  • Several years back, Apple introduced a fall-detection feature in its smartwatch that sensed when wearers have taken a hard fall and dialed 911 if they didn't respond to a notification asking if they were OK.
  • Related Content: A Look At Apple's Latest Disruption: WSJ
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.79% at $148.59 on the last check Monday.

