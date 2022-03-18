Apple Finally Rolls Out 'Universal Control' And Users Are Going Gaga Over It: Here's What It Is All About

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) rolled out upgrades to its iOS mobile operating system and macOS desktop operating system this week, which include the “Universal Control” functionality. Here is why it matters:

How Universal Control Works: Universal control allows a user to use a single pointing device to manage multiple Apple devices such as a notebook, a desktop computer, and an iPad.

There is no setup required — all a user needs is to update their devices to the latest iOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 versions. Another requirement is that all the devices should be using the same iCloud account.

Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi gave a demo of Universal Control last year at the WWDC.

Apple Support also tweeted a short video this week on how to use Universal Control so that users can work “seamlessly” between their Macs and iPads.

With Universal Control, you can work seamlessly across your Mac and iPad using just one mouse and keyboard. After you update to macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4, here’s how to use Universal Control on up to three of your compatible devices. Learn more: https://t.co/lM5wggr9N5 pic.twitter.com/u08G9YlRHz — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 14, 2022

What Are Users Saying? Since the updates rolled out, several people have taken to social media to air their opinion on Universal Control.

Google Ventures general partner M.G. Siegler said Universal Control was the most holy-sh*t, mind-blowing thing Apple has pulled off in years.”

Okay, now with all my devices updated, I’m here to confirm that macOS -> iOS ‘Universal Control’ is legitimately the most holy-shit, mind-blowing thing Apple has pulled off in years. Honestly, maybe ever. It’s that well done. — M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) March 14, 2022

MacRumors editor Hartley Charlton quoted Apple founder Steve Jobs, adding that he had "never really thought about the immense usefulness of this sort of feature before, but now there’s no going back."

Steve Jobs said “People don't know what they want until you show it to them.” Universal Control is absolutely one of those things, for me. I’d never really thought about the immense usefulness of this sort of feature before, but now there’s no going back and i'll use it every day — Hartley Charlton (@HartleyCharlton) March 15, 2022

Tech YouTuber Justine Ezarik said, “using one mouse and keyboard to control up to 3 different devices" was "magic".

I just tried Apple’s Universal Control for the first time and it’s incredible.. using one mouse and keyboard to control up to 3 different devices signed into the same iCloud = this video. MAGIC!!!! pic.twitter.com/iQygcujFmq — iJustine (@ijustine) March 16, 2022

