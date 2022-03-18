 Skip to main content

Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2022 6:23am   Comments
Apple Finally Rolls Out 'Universal Control' And Users Are Going Gaga Over It: Here's What It Is All About

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) rolled out upgrades to its iOS mobile operating system and macOS desktop operating system this week, which include the “Universal Control” functionality. Here is why it matters:

How Universal Control Works: Universal control allows a user to use a single pointing device to manage multiple Apple devices such as a notebook, a desktop computer, and an iPad.

There is no setup required — all a user needs is to update their devices to the latest iOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 versions. Another requirement is that all the devices should be using the same iCloud account. 

Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi gave a demo of Universal Control last year at the WWDC.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Apple Support also tweeted a short video this week on how to use Universal Control so that users can work “seamlessly” between their Macs and iPads.

What Are Users Saying? Since the updates rolled out, several people have taken to social media to air their opinion on Universal Control. 

Google Ventures general partner M.G. Siegler said Universal Control was the most holy-sh*t, mind-blowing thing Apple has pulled off in years.”

MacRumors editor Hartley Charlton quoted Apple founder Steve Jobs, adding that he had "never really thought about the immense usefulness of this sort of feature before, but now there’s no going back."

Tech YouTuber Justine Ezarik said, “using one mouse and keyboard to control up to 3 different devices" was "magic".

Read Next: No Charger, No EarPods Saves Apple $6.5B: Report

Photo courtesy: Apple

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

