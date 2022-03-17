 Skip to main content

PAVmed Highlights First-In-Human Implantations of its PortIO Infusion System
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 11:39am   Comments
  • PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM) announced the successful implantation of its PortIO Intraosseous Infusion System in three patients as part of a first-in-human (FIH) clinical study of up to 40 patients.
  • No complications have occurred. "This is a groundbreaking milestone in the field of vascular access," said implanting interventional radiologist, Dr. David Sabbag.
  • PortIO is an implantable intraosseous vascular access device designed for long-term use and to eliminate many of the shortcomings of existing vascular access devices, including the need for regular flushing to maintain patency. 
  • The PortIO Intraosseous Infusion System consists of an implantable intraosseous vascular access device and insertion kit. 
  • PortIO can be inserted and removed near-percutaneously without requiring a surgical pocket or significant dissection and does not require confirmation of the position of the tip by x-ray or other means. 
  • Price Action: PAVM shares are up 25.4% at $1.58 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

