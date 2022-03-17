Why Mullen Automotive Shares Are Trading Higher

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was featured by Yahoo Finance Live.

Yahoo reporters identified Mullen’s progress on solid-state battery technology, positive coverage on CarBuzz, strong performance in a recent EV market study and significant domestic presence as being the main reasons contributing to the uptick in the company’s stock performance.

"I am proud of the incredible progress Mullen has made so far, but we're just getting started," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "We have a great deal of momentum right now and I’m glad to see mega sites like Yahoo Finance are taking notice of our potential."

Mullen Automotive is engaged in manufacturing electric vehicles and energy solutions.

MULN 52-Week Range: $0.52 - $15.90

The stock was up 22.8% at $2.14 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Mullen Automotive.