 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Kidpik Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 17, 2022 9:24am   Comments
Share:
Why Kidpik Shares Are Soaring Today

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) shares are surging Thursday morning after the company announced a partnership with The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

The partnership was formed in celebration of the release of Disney's "Cheaper by the Dozen." Kidpik curated four fashion boxes specifically for boys and girls to celebrate the fresh take on the classic film.

The film is set to be released on March 18 and will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

The special fashion boxes are available to purchase with no subscription required, starting from $89.25. Each box comes with seven pieces of fashion that can be mixed and matched to create multiple looks for kids.

Kidpik is a subscription-based e-commerce company. It makes shopping easy, convenient and accessible for parents by delivering, in a box, fashionable and personalized outfits for kids.

See Also: Disney Workforce Plans Walkouts And Makes New Demands Following 'Don't Say Gay' Controversy

PIK 52-Week Range: $1.51 - $10.48

Kidpik shares were up 85.9% at $3.42 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Kidpik.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PIK)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com