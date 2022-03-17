Why Kidpik Shares Are Soaring Today

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) shares are surging Thursday morning after the company announced a partnership with The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

The partnership was formed in celebration of the release of Disney's "Cheaper by the Dozen." Kidpik curated four fashion boxes specifically for boys and girls to celebrate the fresh take on the classic film.

The film is set to be released on March 18 and will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

The special fashion boxes are available to purchase with no subscription required, starting from $89.25. Each box comes with seven pieces of fashion that can be mixed and matched to create multiple looks for kids.

Kidpik is a subscription-based e-commerce company. It makes shopping easy, convenient and accessible for parents by delivering, in a box, fashionable and personalized outfits for kids.

PIK 52-Week Range: $1.51 - $10.48

Kidpik shares were up 85.9% at $3.42 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Kidpik.