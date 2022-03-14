 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 14, 2022 11:06am   Comments
What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Shares Today?

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) is surging Monday after the company announced it was featured by CarBuzz. 

The CarBuzz article highlights Mullen's EV Crossover, the Mullen FIVE. The company said it expects recent strategic developments to play a crucial role in bringing the FIVE to market with the latest technology and in the least amount of time.

Mullen is engaged in manufacturing electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company aims to make EVs more accessible by building an end-to-end ecosystem that covers all aspects of EV ownership.

MULN 52-Week Range: $0.52 - $15.90

Mullen shares were up 31.8% at $1.79 at time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

