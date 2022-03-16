US Tiger Securities Analyst Upgraded Chinese Tech Sector - Read Why
- U.S. Tiger Securities analyst Bo Pei upgraded the China Internet Sector to Outperform from Neutral.
- Pei sees the sector's significant risks already reflected in the current valuation.
- Both China and the U.S. have recently indicated making positive progress towards a mutually acceptable solution regarding stock listings.
- China also indicated regulatory stability. The Chinese stocks trading in the U.S. include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU).
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 26.40% at $97.03 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for BABA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
