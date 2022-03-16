 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Tiger Securities Analyst Upgraded Chinese Tech Sector - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 12:36pm   Comments
Share:
US Tiger Securities Analyst Upgraded Chinese Tech Sector - Read Why

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + JD)

61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding
Alibaba Hunts For New SCMP Chief As It Devotes Former Chief To NFT Spinoff
Why Alibaba, Nio And Other Chinese Stocks Are Surging
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 16, 2022: Alibaba, GameStop And More
Read Why Bilibili Shares Are Soaring In Premarket
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com