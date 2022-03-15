Illumina Launches Multiple-Gene Diagnostic Test For Cancer Patients
Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) has launched TruSight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive (EU), a single test that assesses multiple tumor genes and biomarkers to reveal the specific molecular profile of a patient's cancer.
- With its global launch first taking place in Europe, the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit will help inform precision medicine decisions for cancer patients.
- Illumina's TruSight Oncology Comprehensive test kit scans for 517 cancer-relevant genes across nearly 30 solid tumor types by evaluating DNA and RNA and complex genomic signatures, such as microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB).
- The comprehensive assessment eliminates the need for running separate, sequential gene tests from multiple biopsy procedures.
- The turnaround time is four to five days for sample-to-clinical report generation versus weeks in some cases.
- Price Action: ILMN shares closed 0.74% higher at $306.11 on Monday
