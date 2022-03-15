 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Illumina Launches Multiple-Gene Diagnostic Test For Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 7:58am   Comments
Share:
Illumina Launches Multiple-Gene Diagnostic Test For Cancer Patients

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) has launched TruSight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive (EU), a single test that assesses multiple tumor genes and biomarkers to reveal the specific molecular profile of a patient's cancer. 

  • With its global launch first taking place in Europe, the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit will help inform precision medicine decisions for cancer patients.
  • Illumina's TruSight Oncology Comprehensive test kit scans for 517 cancer-relevant genes across nearly 30 solid tumor types by evaluating DNA and RNA and complex genomic signatures, such as microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB).
  • Read Next: Illumina's Q4 Profit Falls Despite Topline Growth Of 26%.
  • The comprehensive assessment eliminates the need for running separate, sequential gene tests from multiple biopsy procedures. 
  • The turnaround time is four to five days for sample-to-clinical report generation versus weeks in some cases.
  • Price Action: ILMN shares closed 0.74% higher at $306.11 on Monday

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ILMN)

CNBC's Final Trades: iShares MSCI UK, Illumina, US Silica And This Company That Has An Attractive Buyout Deal
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Zillow, Coca Cola, Illumina, Spotify And More
Dominion Energy, Under Armour, And Expedia Among Another Slew Of Earnings Reports
Expert Ratings For Illumina
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Recommends Additional Trials For Lilly's Partnered Cancer Drug, Novavax Touts Pediatric Vaccine Data, TC Biopharm IPO
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com