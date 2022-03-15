 Skip to main content

SEC Warns Brokers To 'Remain Vigilant' To Market, Counterparty Risk: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 7:31am   Comments
  • The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday warned broker-dealers and other market participants to “remain vigilant to market and counterparty risk” amid heightened volatility and global uncertainties, reported Reuters.
  • “Staff urges broker-dealers to seek sufficient information to determine counterparties’ aggregate positions in any markets that may experience liquidity concerns and work with the counterparties to mitigate risk,” the SEC stated.
  • The commission prompted broker-dealers to closely monitor counterparty risk, collect “margin” or collateral from counterparties to “the fullest extent possible,” and stress test their positions.

Posted-In: BriefsNews SEC

