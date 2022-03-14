 Skip to main content

Splash Beverage Expands TapouT Distribution Into Southern California
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 9:27am   Comments
  • Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) revealed expansion of its existing agreement with AB ONE, the wholly-owned distribution network of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), to include AB ONE SoCal (Southern California).
  • Southern California is AB ONE's largest single market in the U.S. and covers an area with a population of more than 20 million through national chains that include Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Kroger Co (NYSE: KR), Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) and Winco Foods.
  • Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage, said, "AB ONE SoCal services more than 15,000 accounts and covers one of the most populous regions of the country."
  • "Included as well within this distribution network are more than 45 Walmart locations where TapouT will now be sold," Nistico added.
  • TapouT is Splash Beverage's range of performance hydration and recovery drink.
  • Price Action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 5.24% at $2.81 in premarket on the last check Monday.

