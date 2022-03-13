Latest On Russia-Ukraine War: At Least 35 People Killed 10 Miles From Polish Border

Reports indicate that a Russian airstrike has killed at least 35 people at a Ukrainian military training center 10 miles from the Polish border.

What Happened: The strike occurred early Sunday, following a statement from Moscow that it would consider arms deliveries to Ukraine as legitimate targets.

The facility is located in Yavoriv, a base where the U.S. National Guard trained Ukrainian troops a month ago. Shortly after the strike, ambulances were seen rushing toward the scene, as troops were leaving the base, according to the Wall Street Journal. A witness to the attack described how "the sky turned red" as missiles struck the site.

Eight missiles hit the facility, after Russia fired around 30 cruise missiles at the base, the governor’s office in Lviv told the BBC.

Social media footage showed destroyed buildings, with smoke rising from the collapsed structures. The strike injured 134 people and destroyed and damaged some barracks, according to the local governor.

Why It Matters: This is the first major attack in western Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24. The region has become a hub for millions of people escaping the war in other parts of the country. Around 2.6 million have fled Ukraine so far.

Hours before the strike, Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, said the U.S. had been warned that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn't just a dangerous move, it's an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets."

The attack occurred on one of Ukraine's largest military facilities, which is located near the border with Poland, a NATO member.

The border with Poland is a primary route for refugees fleeing the war, but is also used to transport weapons being sent by countries in the military alliance, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.

So far, NATO has rejected calls to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying the move would trigger a wider conflict with Russia.

Photo: Courtesy of manhhai on Flickr